Wanted gangster Dheerpal nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a key member of the Manoj Morkheri and Vikas Lagarpuria gang, from Uttar Pradesh.

An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Dheerpal alias Deepak (37) son of Jai Singh resident of Chauhan Enclave, Old Khera Road, Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, Delhi.

According to the police, his arrest is a significant disruption in the ongoing deadly inter-gang rivalries in Delhi-NCR.

The 37-year-old gangster is a proclaimed offender in five heinous cases, including those under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He has been involved in 25 serious criminal cases, including murder, dacoity, and kidnapping.

Dheerpal, granted interim bail in October 2023, failed to surrender and revived his gang. Declared a proclaimed offender, he evaded digital surveillance. Arrested on February 16 in Uttar Pradesh, police recovered an illegal pistol. His crimes include kidnappings, contract killings and

armed robberies.