Wanted criminal held for gunfire

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch team has arrested an individual wanted in a recent gun firing in the area of Gokulpuri.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Rahul alias Tinku resident of Ganga Vihar, Delhi.

According to the police, the arrest was made on April 28, following a planned operation led by Inspector Ashish Dahima and supervised by ACP Yashpal Singh.

The accused, a resident of Ganga Vihar, had been evading law enforcement since the incident and was also wanted in a separate attempted murder case with a non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The shooting took place on April 1, when the complainant, Sanjeev Sharma alias Sanju, reported that an unknown person called out his name, kicked the main gate, and fired shots outside his residence.

Sharma suspected Rahul alias Tinku to be behind the attack, having previously received threats from him.

CCTV footage corroborated the incident, leading to the registration of FIR No. 122/25 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act. Acting on intelligence, a team led by HC Prince apprehended Rahul, with a history of violent crimes, including charges under IPC sections 307, 302, 392, and the Arms Act across multiple Delhi stations. Rahul has been sent to judicial custody, marking a key step in tackling violent street crimes.