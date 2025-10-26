Wanted criminal arrested by Delhi Police in Badarpur after brief encounter

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal involved in a recent armed robbery case was arrested following a brief encounter in Delhi's Badarpur area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Himanshu (23), sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire on late Saturday night and was subsequently taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment, he said.

According to police, Himanshu was wanted in an armed robbery case registered at Pul Prahladpur police station earlier this week, in which a pizza delivery boy was robbed of cash. His associate, Kaushal, had already been arrested in the case on October 24.

A semi-automatic pistol, two live cartridges, and four empty shells were recovered from the spot after the encounter, police said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the STF team received information that Himanshu would be arriving near Badarpur park on Saturday night to commit another robbery. A trap was laid around midnight, a man matching the description provided by the informer was spotted approaching the park," said the officer.

When the team asked him to stop, he attempted to flee and opened fire on the police party. In retaliation, police also fired two rounds in self-defence, one of which hit the right leg of Himanshu, he said.

The accused was immediately disarmed and apprehended. He was then rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, where he is under treatment. A case has been registered at Badarpur police station, and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, Himanshu confessed to his involvement in the October 22 armed robbery near Radha Krishna Mandir in Pul Prahladpur, where he and Kaushal had robbed a delivery boy at gunpoint. A video of the robbery had gone viral on social media, helping investigators identify the accused, said the officer.

"Himanshu had been released from jail only in June this year and had since resumed criminal activities. His criminal record includes three previous cases of kidnapping, robbery and snatching," said the officer, adding that further investigation is underway.