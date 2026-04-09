Wanted cattle smuggler shot and arrested after encounter

Noida: A suspected cattle smuggler carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested following a brief police encounter in Rabupura late on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Sanju, a resident of Sheikhpur village in Palwal, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire and was later sent to jail, police said.



According to Rabupura Station House Officer Shyam Babu Shukla, the incident occurred near Cargo T-point, where a police team was conducting routine vehicle checks. When officers signalled a motorcycle to stop, the rider allegedly opened fire at the team in an attempt to flee.

Police retaliated, and a bullet fired by the team struck the accused in the leg, after which he was overpowered and taken into custody. He was provided medical treatment before being formally arrested.

Police said the accused is a wanted criminal with multiple cases registered against him. Two cases are pending against him in Rabupura, while several others have been lodged in Haryana.

During the arrest, officers recovered an illegal country-made pistol and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify his accomplices and possible links to organised cattle smuggling networks.