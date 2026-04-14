Walling off Yamuna’s flood threat

New Delhi: In a decisive move to tackle Delhi’s recurring flood threat, the city government has approved the construction of a flood protection wall along a vulnerable stretch of the Yamuna, signalling a shift from temporary measures to a permanent solution. The project, cleared in the budget, aims to safeguard key areas of the Capital that have repeatedly faced inundation during monsoon surges.



Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said a 4.72-kilometre-long barrier will be constructed along the Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to the Old Railway Bridge. “Delhi moves towards a permanent solution,” she said, adding that the project will be completed before the next monsoon season on priority.

The proposed wall is expected to act as a robust shield, preventing floodwaters from entering low-lying areas such as Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Yamuna Bazaar and Majnu Ka Tila. These localities have historically borne the brunt of rising water levels, with major disruptions witnessed during floods in 1978, 2023 and 2025.

Highlighting the urgency, Gupta said, “A 4.72-km barrier along the Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila to Old Railway Bridge to be built before next monsoon.” She noted that existing embankments are no longer sufficient, especially as extreme weather events become more frequent. Official data underscores the concern. The Yamuna reached a record level of 208.66 metres in 2023, surpassing the 1978 high, while in 2025 it rose to 207.48 metres, well above the danger mark. Warning of similar risks ahead, the Chief Minister stressed the need for durable infrastructure to protect the city.

The project is based on recommendations from the Joint Flood Committee’s August 2024 report, which identified the flood wall as the most viable long-term intervention following detailed hydraulic studies by experts.

Beyond flood prevention, the wall is expected to curb riverbank erosion and prevent waste dumping along the floodplain, contributing to environmental protection.

Reaffirming her government’s commitment, Gupta said the initiative will be executed on a “war footing” to ensure timely completion, adding that

it will significantly improve safety and quality of life for Delhi residents.