Wall of Deshbandhu College collapses

New Delhi: Delhi University colleges dilapidating condition came to the forefront with the boundary wall of Deshbandhu College in south campus collapsing due to heavy rainfall.



Due to poor infrastructure maintenance previously, a ceiling fan had fallen and injured a student at Hansraj College. These recurring incidents shed light on the deplorable state of college buildings across Delhi University, particularly the off-campus colleges, which are often overlooked.

Another incidents was reported when the plaster fell and narrowly missed injuring a nearby student. Reports on social media sites have shown flooded entrances, exposing the woeful drainage systems that make students swing across the gate for entry.

Recognising the dire need for funding, Delhi University has reached out to the Union education ministry, urging permission to utilize unspent funds. Despite facing an acute fund crisis for development and renovation, the university is yet to receive approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC). The demand for special infrastructure development and maintenance funds has long been echoed by the students studying at Delhi University.

Furthermore, the administration’s negligence is evident in the deplorable condition of college washrooms, irregular water supply, lack of cleanliness, and malfunctioning or absence of sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators.