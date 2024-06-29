Wall collapses in Vasant Vihar, three labourers feared trapped

NEW DELHI: Three labourers are presumed to be trapped following the collapse of an under-construction wall in the Vasant Vihar area of southwest Delhi, officials reported on Friday. The Delhi Fire Service responded to a distress call at 5:30 am, dispatching five fire tenders to the scene.

According to a senior police officer, it is believed that the construction workers are stuck in the mud and debris, although the precise number of individuals involved remains uncertain. Rescue efforts are currently being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA),

civic agencies, fire department, and police.

Search operations are being conducted by divers and firemen, as it is suspected that the trapped workers may have fallen into a deep pit. Cranes are being utilised to clear the rubble, and pumps are being employed to remove water from the site.

Until the time of writing, no information had been shared by the authorities regarding the rescue of any of the trapped workers.