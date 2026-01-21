W Delhi bus routes to be rationalised

New Delhi: With a large number of old CNG-operated buses set to be phased out this year, the Delhi government has announced a ‘bus route rationalisation’ plan in West Delhi areas, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

The new rationalisation structure, which will take effect from 21 January, follows successful rationalisation of routes in the trans-Yamuna region (East Delhi).

The rationalisation comes when the city is progressively phasing out its 15-year-old CNG-operated low-floor DTC buses as per statutory guidelines, Singh said.

Despite this mandatory reduction, the Delhi government has ensured that there is no shortage of buses in the city, he said, adding that services across the West Delhi region have been restructured to maintain operational continuity, optimise fleet usage and minimise passenger waiting time.

According to officials, the exercise, undertaken jointly by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will improve last mile connectivity and ensure commuter convenience across the capital. “The exercise ensures that no 12-meter bus route is discontinued. Instead, routes have been carefully reorganised based on demand, ridership patterns, and corridor importance,” the minister said.

Additional buses have been deployed during peak hours to provide smoother travel during high-demand periods, he added.

Singh said the rationalisation also integrates the deployment of 9-meter electric ‘Devi’ buses, and the next phase will soon begin in the North Zone.

“The rationalisation of routes in the West Region is designed to improve reliability, shorten waiting times and enhance service delivery. There is no shortage of buses in the city; we are building a cleaner, stronger and more efficient public transport system for every citizen of Delhi,” he added.

Since the formation of the current government, more than 3,600 electric buses have been added to Delhi’s public transport fleet, marking one of the fastest EV mobility expansions in India, he added.

The government aims to increase this number to over 5,000 e-buses by March 2026, and further expand it to more than 7,000 by November 2026.