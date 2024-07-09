Vulnerable to floods, slum residents dread increased dengue risk

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon season grips Delhi, concerns over mosquito-borne diseases have intensified, particularly in slum and flood-prone areas where residents face heightened risks. Recent heavy rains and subsequent waterlogging in parts of the capital have exacerbated fears among vulnerable communities.



Savita Kumari, residing in a juggi jhopdi in Okhla, recounted the harrowing experience during last year’s floods stating, “Last year when we were shifted to the flood relief camp, my sister showed symptoms of dengue and her condition became critical. It was a struggle for survival for our family. We expect the government to take long-term measures to prevent such crises.”

Rakesh Yadav from Munirka echoed similar concerns asserting, “Due to recent waterlogging, I suffered from dengue and was bedridden for over a week. Government hospitals are not adequately equipped. Every time, it’s the poor who suffer the most. While we appreciate government efforts, stillmore work needs to be done for the underprivileged.”

Dr Sonali from AIIMS highlighted health risks from floodwaters, stressing the need for immediate medical attention due to diseases like dengue, cholera, and typhoid. She advised people to consult doctors if they experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, muscle aches, and fever, often from consuming contaminated food or water.

An official stated that Saurabh Bharadwaj held a meeting to enhance dengue and malaria prevention.