VP inaugurates studios, alumni portal at IGNOU

New Delhi: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan presided over the 39th convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday, where degrees were awarded to over 3.24 lakh students across its regional centres, making it one of the country’s largest annual convocations.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu attended as guest of honour. The two dignitaries jointly conferred PhD degrees and gold medals on meritorious students. The ceremony was also held simultaneously at regional centres nationwide, with Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju attending in Panaji and Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu in Agartala.

During the event, the Vice-President inaugurated 17 Swayam Prabha Studios at IGNOU centres across the country to strengthen the production and broadcast of educational content, especially for learners in remote areas.

He also launched ‘IGNOU Profile 2026’ and an alumni portal linking about 5.3 million graduates. Faculty, students and families attended convocation ceremonies

held across centres.