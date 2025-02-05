Voting begins for high-stakes Delhi polls; AAP seeks hat-trick, BJP, Congress aim for revival

New Delhi: Voting began for the high-octane Delhi Assembly elections, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) eyeing a third straight term, banking on its governance record and welfare schemes, while the BJP and Congress look for a resurgence. Around 1.56 crore eligible voters started casting their ballots at 7 am on Wednesday. Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across all 70 Assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could reshape the political landscape of the capital.

With voter turnout expected to play a decisive role, all eyes are on Delhi's electorate as they head to the polling booths. In the 2020 assembly polls, Delhi had recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent of voters participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Polling is scheduled to continue until 6 pm. The Election Commission has deployed 220 companies of paramilitary forces, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 home guards to ensure smooth voting. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, with special security arrangements, including drone surveillance, at some locations. Delhi Police has stationed additional forces at sensitive booths, with Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) deployed to maintain law and order. Special provisions have been made for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, with 733 polling stations designated for accessibility.

To streamline the process, the Election Commission has introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) app, allowing voters to check crowd levels in real time. Additionally, 6,980 out of 7,553 eligible voters under the home voting facility have already cast their ballots. The Delhi Assembly election is seen as a referendum on AAP's governance model and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. AAP is seeking a third consecutive term, relying on its governance record and welfare schemes. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined push to reclaim the capital after more than 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is striving to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections. The campaigning, which officially ended at 6 pm on Monday, saw a high-voltage battle between the three main contenders. The discourse was marked by aggressive name-calling, AI-generated spoofs, and debates over issues such as the "Sheesh Mahal" controversy, Yamuna's water quality, and allegations of voter list tampering. While governance, law and order, and women's welfare were key themes, promises of freebies dominated the pre-poll narrative. The election results on February 8 will determine whether AAP retains its stronghold, BJP breaks its losing streak, or Congress stages an unexpected comeback.