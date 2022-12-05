Voters of urban areas turn up in large numbers

New Delhi: While the voter turnout in posh localities of the Capital was considerably very low, urban villages like Ghazipur, Shakarpur, Hasanpur, Mandawali and other corners of East Delhi witnessed a huge turnout of voters amid brisk and peaceful polling on Sunday.



Polling booths in Patparganj constituency even saw long queues of voters who were charged with expectations for a change in their respective wards and societies. A decent crowd of voters also turned up at booths in Daryaganj, Turkman Gate, Chandni Chowk and Vikram nagar.

Most of the voters in Ghazipur village, ward 205, voted keeping in mind the issues of cleanliness, corruption in erstwhile MCD, lack of response by former office bearers and lack of reach of the overall services of the MCD. A couple of women voters after casting their vote mentioned that the MCD has been indifferent to the area's demand at large and the residents have been unhappy with this unfair treatment by the authorities.

"Our area doesn't even look half of what we get to see across the Yamuna, you can see for yourself the way garbage can be found lying around in Ghazipur. And then there is the landfill too," said one of them.

Interestingly, a young voter chose to keep the Ghazipur landfill in his area out of his mind while voting. According to him, the erstwhile MCD tried its level best in tackling the issues of cleanliness and reducing the size of the landfill.

"Only a leader like Narendra Modi can tackle issues of such high complexity," he said.

Voters in Mandawali village also had a difference of opinions on MCD's performance but were disgruntled with the larger indifference shown by the authorities towards their area. A decent crowd of voters turned up in the area keeping the party officials busy and alert throughout the day. Even though the voters had sound information of the representatives of different parties standing from their wards, most of them voted based on the party's performance at national and state levels.

Renu Bhardwaj, who voted from Shakarpur village, ward number 41, expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of MCD towards cleanliness and ignorance towards the general issues of the public living in East Delhi. She too felt that the regions falling on the

periphery of the capital geographically have experienced unfair treatment from authorities and said,

"Most of the people living on the other side of the river don't even want to visit this place. Even though all kinds of people have now settled here, people look at East Delhi as some rural place which has some outlook of backwardness."