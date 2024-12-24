Voter helpline 1950 launched to assist Delhi residents

NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, R. Alice Vaz, IAS, has highlighted the availability of the Voter Helpline Number 1950 (toll-free) to assist citizens with electoral queries and complaints. The helpline, which operates daily from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, provides support in both English and Hindi, addressing issues related to Voter ID, electoral rolls, polling stations, and more.

It also facilitates the registration of complaints and encourages feedback. For further information, citizens can call 1950 or visit the

official website.