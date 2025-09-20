‘Vote theft’: EC evades questions in RTI: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the BJP and Election Commission of “vote theft,” alleging that thousands of names were struck off the rolls in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections and that RTI requests on the issue were stonewalled.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj recalled that both, then-CM Atishi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, had written multiple letters to the Commission in January 2025 demanding action against fraudulent voter deletions. “Concrete data was given. In just 15–20 days before January 5, 2025, over 6,000 deletion applications were filed in Kejriwal’s constituency alone,” he said, adding that thousands more were filed across other seats.

He presented names of voters who allegedly never sought deletion but had multiple applications filed in their name. “The primary demand was that criminal investigations be initiated in cases where fraudulent identities were being used for voter deletion. Yet, no investigation was initiated,” he said.

Reading an RTI response, Bharadwaj revealed that the ECI admitted receiving the complaints but refused to disclose who examined them and took action, stating that “disclosure of the said information has no relation with public activity or interest”. Other queries on internal notings, FIRs or follow-up action were responded with “no information available.” According to Bharadwaj, ECI closed the file without taking any action.

He further attacked the Commission for “acting like a troll on social media” by issuing quick rebuttals to opposition leaders instead of investigating. He said Form-7 deletion forms remain available online, contrary to the EC’s denial of “online deletions.”

“The BJP and EC are deciding election results, not the people. Citizens queue up to vote, but their votes are stolen,” Bharadwaj alleged.