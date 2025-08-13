Vote fraud: AAP, BJP trade blows

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday alleged that the BJP-led central government was avoiding discussion in Parliament on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to hide its role in large-scale vote manipulation. The Delhi BJP dismissed the AAP’s charges as baseless attempts to justify its electoral defeat.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed the Modi government’s refusal to debate the SIR issue showed it was “part of the entire game”. He alleged several cases of multiple votes registered at Union ministers’ addresses and petitions by BJP workers to delete thousands of votes in 14 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Singh said similar electoral fraud took place in other states, including Maharashtra, Haryana and Bihar. AAP’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Election Commission of deliberately obstructing access to voter lists.