‘Vote for PM Modi’

New Delhi: Rani Ma Raj Lakshmi, concluded her 21,000-Kilometre journey, that she began with the slogan ‘Vote for Modi, Vote for Nation’, with a grand welcome at the State Office by Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha, on Thursday.



She was welcomed by Yuva Morcha in-charge, Vikram Bidhuri, Yuva Morcha

president, Sagar Tyagi, Women’s Morcha president, Richa Pandey and other officials. “Vote for Prime Minister

Narendra Modi for a brighter future of the country because your one vote will determine your future”, said Rani Ma Raj Lakshmi.

Sagar Tyagi commended Rani Ma Raj Lakshmi’s Journey, and said, “Women can do anything, and the greatest example of this is Bullet Rani Ma Raj Lakshmi, who is concluding her 65-day journey in Delhi today.” He added that BJP is committed to getting more than 400 seats with the same determination as of Rani Ma Lakshmi, in her endeavour to complete her long journey.

Richa Pandey commented that the women and sisters of the country offer their blessings to BJP because, through the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, ‘today the women and sisters of the country are getting the opportunity to move forward.’