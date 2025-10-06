‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ drive receives enormous public support: Delhi Cong

NEW DELHI: Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee’s (DPCC) signature campaign against the BJP’s alleged “vote theft” in collaboration with the Election Commission saw huge turn-out on Sunday in Babarpur District in East Delhi. DPCC president Devender Yadav, who spearheaded the campaign, said that the campaign has been drawing overwhelming response throughout the national capital, indicating increasing public awareness regarding subversion of democratic values.

Talking to supporters and residents amid the campaign, Yadav declared that since Rahul Gandhi revealed the BJP’s alleged vote stealing, there has been a domino effect across the nation. “The people have understood that the BJP came back to power by disappointing the people’s mandate,” he declared, stating that the campaign banner “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” has resonated with citizens.

The Babarpur incident, which was organised by District Congress Committee chief Rajkumar Jain, witnessed scores of Congress members approaching shopkeepers, street vendors, labourers, barbers, cobblers, cooks, waiters, and tailors, who signed the petition as a symbol of protest. Yadav mentioned that lakhs of people have already endorsed the campaign, and more signatures were being gathered in monthly Block Congress Committee meetings.

Yadav claimed that “vote theft” is a calculated conspiracy against democracy. “It is a brazen misdemeanor by which the BJP, in collaboration with the Election Commission, has targeted constitutional rights and undermined democracy. It is not political misconduct alone—it is an attack on the mandate of the people,” he stated.

He further stated that Rahul Gandhi’s revelations of irregularities in two Assembly segments provided concrete proof of vote tampering.

“Our leader has exposed this theft with evidence and witnesses. The youth, students, and Gen Z will now protect democracy and the Constitution from such acts,” he said.

Kazi Nizamuddin, who was addressing the meeting, stated that Indian youth now realise that the actual battle is not just for employment but against vote pilferage. “So long as votes are pilfered, unemployment and corruption will be

on the rise. Today’s young generation will not accept the plundering of jobs or pilfering of votes,” he maintained, and opined that the Congress’s task is to regain people’s faith in democracy and provide a free and fair election process.