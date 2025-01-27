Vote against ‘manufactured’ narratives: Delhi L-G to people in R-Day speech

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena in his Republic Day address on Sunday appealed to the people of Delhi exercise their franchise and vote to thwart “publicity manufactured” consent or dissent.

The voting on February 5 for Delhi Assembly polls will decide the next five years of the people, their children, society and Delhi, he said.

He reminded people that voting day is not a holiday but a “day of duty.”

“We will decide the system of health, education, transport, roads, drinking water, sanitation and availability of employment in the next five years. Our vote will decide the steps to be taken by the next government regarding air pollution, Yamuna cleaning and welfare measures for all people including weaker sections in Delhi,” Saxena said.

The L-G also urged the voters stay cautious against external pressure and determine the difference between right and wrong.

“We will have to take the right decision overcoming the spell of publicity manufactured consent and dissent,” he said.