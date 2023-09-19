Volunteers of Delhi’s Civil Defence and bus marshals await salaries

New Delhi: In a concerning development, civil defence volunteers and bus marshals in Delhi are facing severe delays in receiving their salaries till date, causing financial crises for these essential workers.



The issue has persisted even after Revenue Minister Atishi’s directive on September 3, to release the salaries within a week, and it has been exacerbated since the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2023.

Reacting to the concern, Atishi asserted that the order to release the salaries was issued with a sense of urgency, recognizing the critical contributions of civil defence volunteers and bus marshals.

The Revenue Minister emphasised the importance of civil defense volunteers’ roles during crises, stating, ‘During the floods in Delhi, the role of civil defense volunteers was highly significant. They worked to deliver relief supplies to flood victims at relief camps and provided facilities for them. On the other hand, bus marshals continue to provide their regular services on buses.’

‘Therefore, it is not right to withhold their salaries even while on duty. The Principal Secretary (Revenue) should take immediate notice of this and release the salaries of all civil defense volunteers within 7 days,’ she added.

Voicing his concerns, Kumar, a boy who delivered supplies to relief camps stated, ‘We are deeply disappointed and frustrated by the delay in receiving our salaries, we have been serving diligently, especially during critical times like the floods and COVID-19 pandemic, and now we find ourselves facing financial crises due to non-payment,’ he added.

Rohit, who serves as a bus marshal, conveyed his concerns in Hindi, saying, ‘Our commitment to assisting Delhi residents remains unwavering, but we also deserve timely compensation for our efforts. It’s disheartening that our salaries are being held back despite the crucial role we play in supporting the city. We urge the authorities to address this issue promptly.’

While another official from the Delhi government shared the administration’s concerns over the delay, stating, ‘We are deeply concerned about the delay in disbursing the salaries of civil defense volunteers and bus marshals. We want to assure all civil defense volunteers and bus marshals that we are actively addressing this issue.’

“Their financial well-being is a priority for us, and we are committed to resolving this matter promptly,” he added.

As the issue gains attention, civil defences volunteers and bus marshals are hopeful that their salaries will be disbursed without further delays, allowing them to continue their vital work while maintaining their financial stability.