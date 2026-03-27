VIT scores big in QS World University Rankings by subject 2026

New Delhi: VIT has achieved a significant milestone in the recently published QS World University Rankings by



Subject 2026, with a record number of subjects breaking into the top 200 ranking in the World. With 17 subjects ranked globally, VIT is rapidly closing the gap with global education leaders through major improvements in Engineering, Technology, Sciences, Management, Agriculture & Design.

Engineering & Technology remains the forte of VIT and is ranked 119 on the World, moving up 23 places from last year where it was ranked 142.

In Engineering & Technology, VIT has moved to the 6th rank in India. In Mathematics, it has secured the 5th rank.

In the subjects of Computer Science & Information Systems, Electrical & Electronics, and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence, Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing VIT has achieved the 6th, 7th and 8th ranks respectively in India.