Visit your areas & solve problems of people: CM’s message to AAP MLAs

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable demonstration of dedication to public service, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in custody, has conveyed a steadfast message to his party MLAs, urging them to prioritise the welfare of Delhi’s 2-crore residents. Despite his confinement, Kejriwal remains resolute in his commitment to serving the people, as communicated through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal.



Through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, CM Kejriwal emphasised the significance of serving the people of Delhi even while he is detained. “I am in jail. Therefore, none of my fellow Delhiites should face any kind of trouble. Every MLA should visit the area daily and inquire if anyone is facing difficulties. Whatever issues arise, they must be resolved,” expressed CM Kejriwal in his message.

He further implored his party MLAs to lend their support in addressing all challenges faced by residents of Delhi, stating, “And I am not merely referring to solving the problems of government departments, we must endeavour to resolve other problems faced by the people. The 2-crore people of Delhi are my family, and no one within my family should suffer for any reason.” Despite his detention, Kejriwal remains determined to fulfill his electoral promises, assuring citizens of his unwavering commitment. “I will uphold my promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women,” he affirmed.

Additionally, Kejriwal has drawn attention to critical civic concerns such as water and healthcare services. Urging prompt action, his wife relayed, “On March 24, CM Arvind Kejriwal had sent a message to Water Minister Atishi to solve the problems of water supply and sewerage in Delhi.” Additionally, he stressed the importance of accessible healthcare, stating, “There should be adequate availability of medicines, and hospitals should offer free tests.” Despite facing challenges, Kejriwal’s resolve remains firm, as he continues to advocate for the welfare of Delhi’s residents from confinement. His messages serve as a testament to his commitment to serving the people, regardless of the obstacles he faces.