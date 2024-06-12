Visit 5 night shelters daily: Minister to DUSIB officials

New Delhi: In response to recent media reports highlighting deficiencies in night shelters, Delhi’s Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has directed senior officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to undertake daily inspections.



Minister Bharadwaj expressed concern over the situation, stating, “It must be remembered that the undersigned had already insisted to the department that proper arrangements of availability of water and Water Air Coolers should be ensured in all the night shelters. However, this media report shows that not much has been done by the department.” The Minister has ordered officials P.K. Jha, S.K. Singh, and V.S. Fonia to visit five night shelters each day from June 12 to June 17. The

officials are required to conduct these visits during the afternoon and submit a comprehensive report on June 18. To confirm their presence, officers must attach selfies taken at the shelters they inspect.

The letter from Bharadwaj emphasised the urgency and accountability of the task: “Therefore, it is directed that the following officers of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board should visit five night shelters daily, especially

during the afternoon time and provide the deficiency report to the undersigned.”