Visionary Budget to fast-track Delhi’s growth: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi: Terming the Union Budget 2026–27 as visionary and people-centric, Delhi’s Industries, Food and Supplies and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said the Budget will significantly accelerate the capital’s development while strengthening every section of society. Addressing a press conference, the Minister thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat @2047”.



“The Union Budget will usher in happiness for the citizens of Delhi. It will touch and strengthen the lives of farmers, labourers, women, youth, senior citizens, entrepreneurs and traders alike,” Sirsa said.

Highlighting the focus on agriculture, he said the Budget aims at doubling farmers’ income through technology, markets and stronger institutional support. He noted that women-led Farmer Producer Organisations will be connected to markets with dedicated funding, while AI-based platforms will provide real-time advisory to farmers. Emphasising women empowerment, Sirsa said allocations for women-focused schemes have increased substantially. “Many sisters and daughters of Delhi will become Lakhpati Didis. Women will be able to start businesses and even purchase vehicles for commercial use,” he said, adding that women associated with self-help groups will be supported through collateral-free loans and market access initiatives.

On clean mobility, the Minister said the Budget has taken a decisive step towards reducing pollution in the capital. “Delhi has to be made pollution-free,” Sirsa said, adding that an allocation of Rs. 5,000 crore for the EV sector will speed up adoption. “In the near future, you will see a significant reduction in pollution due to the EV sector,” he said.