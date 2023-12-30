Visibility improves in Delhi, dense to moderate fog in isolated areas

New Delhi:After two days of dense to very dense fog, visibility improved in many parts of Delhi on Friday as most fog transformed into low clouds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Dense to moderate fog conditions were witnessed in isolated pockets of the capital in the early hours of the day.

The IMD said the improvement in visibility can be attributed to the breaking of the inversion layer this morning, in contrast to the conditions observed from December 25 to 28, indicating weakening of the lower-level stable boundary layer. The visibility was 200 metres at Safdarjung, Delhi’s main weather station, and 50 metres at Palam.