MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Visa row puts Seema Haider’s future in doubt
Delhi

Visa row puts Seema Haider’s future in doubt

BY MPost26 April 2025 1:01 AM IST

Greater Noida: Amid national mourning over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Modi Government has cancelled Pakistani citizens’ visas, ordering them to leave India within 48 hours. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman living in Greater Noida, remains under scrutiny. Her lawyer stated she is unwell in hospital with her newborn. Seema entered India via Nepal in 2023 and married Sachin Meena. Her documents are with authorities, and her case is pending. She fears for her life if forced

to return to Pakistan.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X