Visa row puts Seema Haider’s future in doubt

Greater Noida: Amid national mourning over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Modi Government has cancelled Pakistani citizens’ visas, ordering them to leave India within 48 hours. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman living in Greater Noida, remains under scrutiny. Her lawyer stated she is unwell in hospital with her newborn. Seema entered India via Nepal in 2023 and married Sachin Meena. Her documents are with authorities, and her case is pending. She fears for her life if forced

to return to Pakistan.