Virendra Sachdeva marks 2 years as Delhi BJP president

New Delhi: Virendra Sachdeva, the president of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marked the completion of two years in office, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the party workers and national leadership for their support throughout his tenure.

In a statement, Sachdeva reflected on the party’s achievements, particularly highlighting the victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where BJP won all seven seats in Delhi. He credited the hard work and dedication of the workers, alongside the guidance of top national leaders, for this success. “I am satisfied that the collective effort over the past two years, in collaboration with party workers and national leadership, has resulted in a sweeping victory,” he said.

Sachdeva also emphasised the significant political change brought about during his leadership. “We succeeded in uprooting a government in Delhi that had no regard for transparency and was mired in corruption,” he remarked, referring to the Delhi government’s previous regime.

The Delhi BJP President acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, for their continued support in bringing about this change. He also credited Smt. Rekha Gupta’s leadership for further energising the BJP government’s agenda in the Capital.

Looking ahead, Sachdeva affirmed that fulfilling the promises made to the people of Delhi is the party’s top priority. He stressed that party workers must remain active and focused on accelerating developmental work in the city, ensuring visible transformation in the coming months.