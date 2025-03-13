Virendra Sachdeva accuses AAP of using tactics of anarchy & lies

New Delhi: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of using tactics of “anarchy and lies,” warning that the party is heading towards its political demise in the Capital.

In a statement, Sachdeva criticised AAP’s recent actions, particularly their attempt to mislead the public regarding the Women’s Welfare Scheme. He pointed out that after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s March 8 announcement about the scheme, AAP attempted to distort facts, especially

concerning the distribution of free gas cylinders during the Holi festival.

Sachdeva emphasised that in the age of social media and communication, people are well-aware of the logistical steps required for large-scale initiatives, such as securing administrative approvals for free gas cylinders.

He also noted that several BJP-ruled states are already distributing free cylinders and that this initiative will soon be implemented in Delhi.

The BJP leader asserted that despite AAP’s rhetoric, protests, and misleading claims, the people of Delhi remain firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sachdeva underscored that AAP’s reliance on disruptive tactics and dishonesty had already cost them power, and if they continue down this path, their influence as an opposition will fade completely.

“The politics of anarchy and lies will not only remove

AAP from power but will wipe them out of Delhi’s political landscape,” Sachdeva concluded.