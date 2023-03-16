Viral video: Man seen hitting daughter-in-law with brick in N-W Delhi

New Delhi: Demanding justice for his daughter, the father of a 26-year-old woman, who was allegedly hit with a brick by her father-in-law here, on Thursday claimed that she was assaulted when she was going for a job interview.

Her in-laws were against her doing a job, 53-year-old Satyaprakash said and claimed that his daughter was seriously injured and received “stitches, a total of 25, on her hand and head”.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area.

In a video, the woman is seen walking in a street when a person approaches with a brick in his hand and threatens her. He is seen telling the woman something and when she tries to leave, the man hits her with the brick twice on her head.

Satyaprakash said,”My daughter was going for an interview when the incident happened” and alleged that her in-laws were also demanding dowry.

Police said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code against the accused and efforts are being made to nab him. The person with the brick has been identified as the father-in-law of the woman, they had said on Wednesday.

“My daughter and her husband were staying in a rented accommodation. He earns Rs 20,000 a month and gives half of his salary to his parents. Their financial condition was not good and my daughter was not being able to run the house, following which she decided to work,” Satyaprakash said.

The victim’s mother, Suman, demanded justice for her daughter and claimed that her in-laws were “troubling” her since her marriage four years ago.