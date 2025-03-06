Vipassana excuse, addicted to luxury: BJP attacks Kejriwal

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the BJP launched a sharp attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using a 10-day Vipassana meditation retreat in Punjab as an excuse to indulge in a lavish lifestyle. Delhi BJP president

Virendra Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal is now eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat after his party’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Parvesh Verma, a Delhi minister, had previously predicted during the election campaign that Kejriwal would seek refuge in Punjab after losing in Delhi. “Now that AAP has a government in Punjab, Kejriwal wants to protect his position there. But the question is, will he aim for a Rajya Sabha seat or the Punjab CM position? We will find out soon,” Verma said.

Sachdeva further claimed that Kejriwal’s Vipassana retreat was just a cover for his true intentions. “After the election loss, he is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat because of his addiction to a luxurious lifestyle. The Vipassana retreat is merely an excuse,” he stated. He also criticised the extensive security arrangements around Kejriwal, questioning the need for such protection, especially from Khalistani elements, with whom Kejriwal and his party have had associations in the past. Sachdeva accused the AAP of accepting funds from anti-national elements, calling it a scheme to exploit public money.