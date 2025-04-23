Violent brawl over ‘bidi’ leaves 1 dead

New Delhi: A 21-year-old man was killed and two were injured in a violent stabbing incident following a petty argument over a bidi (local cigarette) in the Pul Prahladpur area late Sunday night, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Pul Prahladpur Police Station.

The accused were identified as Firoz alias Munna (26), Imtiyaz (30) and Saudagar Khan alias Sunny (20), all were residents of Prem nagar, Pul Prahladpur, Delhi.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around midnight on the intervening night of April 21 and 22, reporting a stabbing incident near a public toilet in J Block, Prem Nagar.

Upon reaching the scene, the investigating officer was informed that the injured had already been shifted to the ESI Hospital, Okhla.

At the hospital, the victim, Sohaib (21), a contractor known for converting containers into homes and offices, was declared dead.

His elder brother, Mohsin (23), a painter, was found undergoing treatment for multiple stab wounds and is

in critical condition.

A third person, Akram, a friend of the deceased, sustained a hand injury. Initial investigation revealed that the altercation began around 11 pm when Sohaib returned home and told his mother that two men, Munna and Sunny, had slapped him in a nearby park after he refused

to give them a bidi.

Sohaib, accompanied by his brother Mohsin and their mother, confronted the accused at their residence.

The confrontation escalated into a violent brawl, during which Munna and Imtiyaz allegedly stabbed Sohaib, Mohsin, and Akram multiple times.

The mother of the victims, Sabukta (55), who witnessed the incident, gave a detailed statement to the police.

Based on her account and the medical reports, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and IPC, including murder and attempt to murder.

The accused have been identified as Firoz alias Munna, Imtiyaz, and Saudagar Khan alias Sunny. All three are related to one another.

Two blood-stained knives were recovered from Munna and Imtiyaz during the investigation.

The case is under further investigation while the injured remain under medical care.