Violent brawl erupts at S Delhi nightclub over dispute with DJ

NEW DELHI: A violent brawl erupted on Sunday evening at a nightclub with the DJ in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area, leaving witnesses and patrons stunned by the sudden outbreak of chaos.

According to Dhruv, an eyewitness who documented the incident on X, the melee began over a dispute regarding the DJ’s music selection, rapidly escalating into a dangerous confrontation.

Dhruv detailed that a small group of four to five men, accompanied by several women, voiced their displeasure with the tunes being played and approached the DJ to demand a change.

Tensions rose when the DJ’s girlfriend intervened in the discussion and exchanged heated words with one of the men. The situation quickly deteriorated when the man in question pushed her lightly, sparking a cascade of events that led to an all-out brawl.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that after a period of escalating verbal insults and physical skirmishes, one individual from the larger group slapped the DJ, igniting further violence.

Amid the turmoil, the DJ retaliated by hurling beer bottles, glasses, and even plates at the group, with one shattered glass reportedly striking a man on the head. The fracas saw multiple participants engaging in rough physical exchanges while onlookers, including bar staff and other patrons, watched helplessly as the chaos unfolded.

The group that confronted the DJ ultimately overpowered him before leaving, with police arriving after they had fled. Online reactions were swift, condemning the violence and criticising nightclub security, with many decrying the lack of civility in such settings.