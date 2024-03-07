Violence erupts at wedding festivities

A wedding celebration in Malviya Nagar was marred by violence when a dispute among participants led to a stabbing. The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The accused were identified as Ashish, and Amit son of Mahender, both residents of Valmiki Camp, Bagumpur.

According to the police, authorities received a distress call around 1 AM, informing them of an altercation at a community hall in the Main Market. The disturbance occurred during a wedding procession from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, which had gathered there.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the confrontation erupted among the dhol players, hired from Begumpur,

Malviya Nagar, during the festivities. Matters escalated, leading to one of the musicians allegedly stabbing 23-year-old

Ashish, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Dallupura, Mathura, in the abdomen. The victim, critically injured, was immediately transported to Safdarjung Hospital by his relatives, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have identified two individuals in connection with the attack, Ashish, and Amit. Preliminary investigations have unveiled that there is a familial relationship between the accused and the victim, suggesting a potential family dispute as the underlying cause of the altercation.