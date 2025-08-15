Violence at stray dog protest: SHO, cops assaulted

NEW DELHI: A police team, including an Station House Officer (SHO), was allegedly assaulted in Delhi by protesters opposing the Supreme Court’s order to shift stray dogs to shelter homes, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening near the Lodhi Garden, where a group gathered allegedly without permission to protest the apex court’s directive for relocating stray dogs from residential areas in Delhi-NCR.

“Officers reached the spot after receiving information about an unauthorised protest. While dispersing the crowd, some protesters attacked the SHO and even pushed other police personnel,” a senior police officer said.

In a purported video from the scene, two individuals can be seen running toward the SHO and physically assaulting him, while voices in the background shout “maaro maaro” (beat them). Others can be heard trying to de-escalate the situation.

While legal action is being initiated in connection with the assault, the police registered a separate case over an earlier protest on the same issue near the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

The case has been filed under Section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), officials added.