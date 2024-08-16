Violence against minorities in Bangladesh: Bansuri Swaraj, JNU VC attend protest march held in Delhi

New Delhi: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and JNU VC Santishree D Pandit were part of a march held here on Friday to protest alleged atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

Hundreds of women took part in the march organised by RSS-linked Nari Shakti Forum, which began from Mandi House and will end at Jantar Mantar. Suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma was also part of the march.

Protesters, carrying religious flags and placards, demanded that violence against minorities in Bangladesh be stopped. Most protesters tied black bands on their arms while some covered their mouths with black bands.

Bangladesh saw a spike in violence against members of Hindu community following the fall of the government led by Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on August 5 following massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs.

JNU VC Santishree D Pandit, during the march, said, "One reason for coming here is the fight for human rights. Human rights can not be only for selective groups. Human rights are for everybody. Not just Hindus, but Buddhists, Christians, Dalits are being attacked in Bangladesh. Nobody is there to get up to speak for them."

Pandit said she came to the event to extend her support to a march started by women.

Nari Shakti Forum member Shreyosi Sinha Basu said Hindus and Buddhists are being targeted in Bangladesh.

Basu said that while she is from Kolkata, some of her ancestors came to India following the Noakhali riots, a few of them came in 1971, and a few are still in Bangladesh.

"I have been in constant touch with several people in Bangladesh. The condition of minorities there is very poor," she said.

"The visa office is closed, and the embassy is closed down for indefinite period," she claimed.

Basu claimed that even though the Muhammad Yunus government is saying publicly that minorities will be saved, it is far from the truth. "Especially, Hindus and Buddhists are being targeted there," she said.

Another protester Dimple said, "The condition of Hindus and woman in Bangladesh is not acceptable. Hindus are being attacked in our neighbouring state. This was a silent march, but I think that now it's time to speak up," she said.

Delhi University assistant professor Neha Mishra said, "We are not talking about Hindus only. Let's not take it as religion, this is a matter of human rights violation. The whole world should not see this as a matter of atrocity against particular religions."

A large number of men also took part in the march.

Surender Rana, a resident of Burari and RSS member, said the attacks on Hindus and their temples has to be stopped.

"Whatever happened to the government in Bangladesh is a different thing, but targeting Hindus, burning their houses, and vandalising their temples is painful. This has to be stopped and the current government should make sure that not only Hindus, but all the minorities are safe in their country," he said.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, a non-political Hindu religious organisation, has claimed that the minority community has faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since August 5. This was an “assault" on the Hindu religion, the Bangladesh-based organisation has said.

Traffic was disrupted in the Lutyens' area due to the march. Traffic personnel were spotted managing vehicular movement at Janpath Road near Connaught Place, Barakhamba Road and Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

Feroz Shah Road was closed due to traffic between KG Marg and Mandi House. A traffic jam was also seen in the road between Barakhamba and Mandi House due to the march. Nirman Bhawan area also saw heavy traffic.