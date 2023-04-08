Violation of education department guidelines will not be tolerated: Min

New Delhi: Taking immediate cognizance of the issue of private schools compelling parents to buy expensive books and uniforms from specific vendors, Education minister Atishi has directed the education department on Friday to take strict action against these schools.



Violation of education department guidelines on books and school uniforms by private schools will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against such schools, said the orders from the Education minister. She has clearly stated in her directive that private schools must either stop forcing parents to buy books and uniforms from specific sellers or be ready to face severe consequences.

The Education Department had issued strict instructions to schools on March 17, 2023 to comply with the guidelines on sale of books and school uniforms. It states that

immediate notice must be issued stating the reasons in case of any complaint. In case of violation, action will be taken under the relevant provisions of the DSE Act 1973.

The Education minister said, “Recently, there have been continuous complaints that private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from specific vendors. Private schools are not following the guidelines issued by the education department on this matter. Recently, some parents also met me and brought this to my notice. Those schools that are forcing parents to buy school uniforms and

books at high prices from

themselves or from a specific vendor should be identified

and strict action should be taken against them.”

She added that the guidelines issued by the Education Department last year gave parents the freedom to buy books and uniforms for their children from any place of their convenience. Therefore,

if private schools are forcing parents to buy expensive books and school uniforms from

specific places, it is a violation of these guidelines. Disciplinary action will be taken against such schools.

Atishi further said, “Every parent has the right to obtain proper information about books and uniforms for the upcoming session before the beginning of the new academic year, so that they can arrange for them according to their convenience and not be forced by the school to buy them from specific shops or sources. The purpose of education should be to build the future of the country, not to earn money.”