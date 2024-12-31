Vinod Garg joins AAP

New Delhi: Vinod Garg, son of renowned social worker Dulichand Garg, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday. Garg, who has carried forward his father’s legacy of social service, was welcomed into the party by Rajinder Nagar

MLA Durgesh Pathak. Pathak presented him with the party’s cap and patka during the induction ceremony.

Durgesh Pathak praised the Garg family’s long-standing commitment to social welfare. “Not just him, but his entire family carries a significant legacy of service. His father, Dulichand Garg, has an

extraordinary history of working for the people,” Pathak said. He highlighted that Dulichand Garg had supported communities in areas like Inder Puri, Naraina, Dasghara, and Todapur, helping people in both their moments of joy and sorrow.

Pathak also commended Vinod Garg for his own active involvement in social causes. “Vinod Garg has been actively involved in social work across the area for many years, providing blankets and food for the poor, helping organise weddings for daughters, and engaging in many such noble initiatives,” Pathak added.

Vinod Garg expressed his excitement about joining AAP and his continued commitment to social service. “I am honored to join the Aam Aadmi Party. Through my NGO, I have always tried to help the poor in any way I can.

I have been inspired by Arvind Kejriwal’s work and have supported the party since

2013,” he said. “I will continue to serve the people through this platform.”