Vikramjit Singh new ACB chief

NEW DELHI: In a major reshuffle, Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) chief Madhur Verma, who was probing graft cases against former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, has been transferred to Delhi Police as Joint Commissioner (Central Range).

Senior IPS officer Vikramjit Singh, currently Joint CP (Security), will now head the ACB. Other key transfers include Neeraj Thakur becoming Special CP (Provisioning & Finance), replacing Garima Bhatnagar, who moves to Special CP (Economic Offences Wing). Rajesh Khurana will head Delhi Police Housing Corporation. M N Tiwari becomes Joint CP (Security), and Dheeraj Kumar takes over as Joint CP (Armed Police).