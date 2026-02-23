“Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi”

For decades, Delhi has been recognized primarily as the seat of power and administration. In the past year, however, the capital has begun to redefine itself—as a vibrant cultural heartbeat of the nation. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, governance in Delhi has moved beyond infrastructure and institutions, embracing a broader vision that nurtures cultural pride, spiritual depth, and emotional connection alongside development.

Driven by a clear and inclusive vision, the Rekha Government has reimagined Delhi as a dynamic meeting point of folk heritage, spiritual awareness, and contemporary progress. This transformation is not the outcome of a single initiative, but the result of a sustained and comprehensive approach that celebrates India’s diverse traditions on a common platform. Grounding the ideals of “Sarva Dharma Sambhav” and “Unity in Diversity” in tangible action, the government has ensured that every faith, every festival, and every cultural expression receives equal respect and recognition.

Guided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Vikas Bhi, VirasatBhi,” the Rekha Government continues to steer Delhi toward a new era defined by cultural vibrancy and responsive governance—where progress and tradition advance hand in hand.

The Flame of Cultural Awakening from Kartavya Path

“Today Deepotsav is not merely a festival of lamps, but a sign of a new cultural revolution. Delhi is no longer just the capital of governance, but the heartbeat of cultural consciousness.” — Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister

For the first time since Independence, the Deepotsav at Kartavya Path was more than a festive celebration—it was a powerful statement of intent. It signaled Delhi’s readiness to carry its rich cultural legacy into a new era, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology. As thousands of drones illuminated the night sky with scenes from the Ramayana and millions of lamps lit up the capital, an overwhelming wave of public participation transformed the occasion into a landmark moment.

More than an event, it emerged as a symbol of Delhi’s renewed cultural confidence, fresh momentum, and evolving identity. Describing it as the “dawn of a new cultural revolution,” the Chief Minister underscored a larger vision: a Delhi that stands not only as the nation’s administrative capital, but also as its cultural epicenter.

Chhath on the Yamuna: Where Faith Found Its Grand Return

After years of anticipation, the celebration of ChhathMahaparv on the banks of the Yamuna became a powerful reaffirmation of faith and cultural pride. What unfolded was not merely a ritual observance, but a renewed commitment to honoring tradition with dignity and scale.

Across Delhi, more than 1,000 well-equipped Chhath ghats were established, including 17 grand model ghats along the Yamuna from Palla to Kalindi Kunj, with dedicated arrangements in every district and sub-district. Comprehensive facilities—tents, uninterrupted electricity, clean drinking water, mobile toilets, medical support, sanitation drives, and strong security measures—ensured a smooth and respectful experience for devotees.

For the first time, the government partnered in the Mahaparv at such an extensive level, giving it an organized and majestic character. Bhojpuri and Maithili cultural performances added vibrancy to the spiritual atmosphere, celebrating the richness of folk heritage.

The Chief Minister’s personal offering of the morning and evening Arghya, in keeping with Purvanchal traditions, reinforced a clear message: Chhath is not limited to one community—it is a celebration that belongs to all of Delhi.

Sawan in Service: Reimagining the Kanwar Yatra Experience

During the sacred month of Sawan, as thousands of Kanwariyas embarked on their devotional journey, Delhi set a new standard in service, efficiency, and sensitivity for the Kanwar Yatra.

A streamlined single-window system ensured permissions were granted within 72 hours, while a transparent Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism provided advance financial support. Robust security, dedicated health services, proper lighting, uninterrupted clean drinking water, and extensive sanitation drives were carefully arranged—each initiative aimed at ensuring comfort, safety, and dignity for the devotees.

This was more than administrative management; it was a deliberate effort to build trust.

It was not just an event; it was a reaffirmation of service.

The Chief Minister personally showered flower petals on the Kanwariyas, emphasizing that “the government is not an organizer, but a servant.” Her gesture symbolized a deeper connection between governance and the people. When faith is met with thoughtful service, a pilgrimage becomes not only successful but historic, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s collective spirit.

One Capital, Many Traditions: Delhi’s Cultural Mosaic

For the first time, Delhi showcased a remarkable cultural panorama, bringing together traditions from across India—Ramlilas’ echoes, Durga Puja’s grandeur, Dandiya and Garba’s rhythmic energy, Onam’s timeless grace, and Telangana’s vibrant Bathukamma—blending seamlessly to shape the city’s identity.

Students and young professionals from every corner of the country experienced Delhi as more than a place to live or study—it became a home away from home. They celebrated their regional festivals with the same warmth and pride as in their native states, supported by an environment that encouraged cultural expression and community participation.

Delhi provided more than spaces and permissions; it offered belonging.

“You are a part of Delhi… this city is yours.” This message went beyond words, reflecting a genuine commitment to inclusivity and unity.

Today, Delhi stands not just as the nation’s capital, but as a vibrant cultural canvas—where every tradition is honored, every community respected, and every dream welcomed.

Red Fort: A Beacon of Spiritual Unity

Delhi revisited a historic legacy of unity, tolerance, and humanity as the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib was commemorated at the iconic Red Fort. The three-day congregation transformed the capital into a global platform of spiritual harmony, drawing lakhs of devotees who gathered to pay homage and reflect on the Guru’s timeless teachings.

The event featured a grand Kirtan Darbar, an immersive light and sound show, a curated exhibition on the Guru’s life and philosophy, and a specially created temporary museum highlighting his courage, sacrifice, and enduring legacy—bringing history alive for new generations.

On the occasion, the Delhi Government announced the development of a forest in the Guru’s name, linking cultural remembrance with education and environmental responsibility. The commemoration underscored a larger message: when faith and responsive leadership come together, they reinforce the unity and strength of the nation.

New Dimensions of Tourism and Development

Along with cultural upliftment, the Delhi Government has given new wings to tourism:

Eco-Tourism: By promoting ‘White Lime Feather-2025’ and ‘Wildlife Tourism,’ Delhi has been developed as an attraction for nature lovers.

Badariya-e-Mehfil: Cultural gatherings at venues such as the NDMC Convention Centre have strengthened Delhi’s Ganga-Jamunitehzeeb by promoting art and music.

In addition, the Delhi Government has taken significant steps to promote live entertainment and conference tourism, positioning Delhi not only as an economic capital but also as a hub of entertainment and tourism.

Culture as a People’s Movement

In today’s Delhi, cultural programs have moved beyond passive attendance to active participation. With enthusiastic youth involvement, strong participation by women, and engagement across communities, culture has evolved from a calendar event into a citywide movement.

Alongside major infrastructure milestones—such as multi-level parking facilities and Asia’s largest STP—the capital’s vibrant cultural calendar reflects a holistic development model. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is demonstrating how progress and cultural pride can advance together.

‘Bhajan Clubbing’: Devotion Meets the Next Generation

‘Bhajan Clubbing’ has emerged as a dynamic initiative connecting young people to their cultural roots through a contemporary format. Blending devotion with modern music and youthful energy, the program has transformed college campuses—particularly across Delhi University—into spaces of spiritual celebration under Vasantotsav 2026.

With performances by groups such as Leela Band, Raghav Raja, India Music Collective, and Sadho Band, the initiative presents bhajans and kirtans in a way that resonates with today’s generation—fostering cultural pride, positivity, and collective spirit.