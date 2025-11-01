Vijender Gupta intervenes over shifting of Delhi Jal Board office

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta has intervened in response to widespread inconvenience caused to residents following the shifting of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Zonal Revenue Office (ZRO) from Sector-6, Rohini to Narela, nearly 20 kilometres away.

Taking cognizance of public grievances, Shri Gupta said, “Public convenience and accessibility must be at the heart of governance.” He emphasised that essential services like water supply and billing must remain within easy reach of citizens, especially the elderly and working families. A delegation of residents from Rohini Assembly Constituency (AC-13) met the Speaker and submitted a representation protesting the relocation. They said the move has created major hardships, particularly for senior citizens and women who now have to travel long distances to address water-related issues.

Responding promptly, Gupta wrote to the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Jal Board on October 24, 2025, urging immediate steps to restore the ZRO office to its original Sector-6 location. In his communication, he noted that the office had been operational there for over four decades, serving thousands of residents efficiently.

“The relocation has disrupted essential civic services for a large population. Administrative efficiency must never come at the cost of public accessibility,” he stressed.

DJB’s finance wing has sought an Action Taken Report within a week after Speaker Gupta flagged citizens’ hardships, stressing the need for accessible, accountable, and citizen-centric delivery of essential public services.