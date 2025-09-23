Vijender Gupta inaugurates water pipeline project

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday inaugurated major water pipeline replacement works across several residential pockets of the constituency, promising residents a steady supply of clean and safe drinking water.

The initiative, launched under the ViksitRohini campaign, covers thousands of households across Sector-18, Pocket B7; Sector-15, Pockets G-16, 17, 18 and F-14, 15; Sector-7, Pocket F-26; and Prashant Vihar. The project aims to end long-standing issues of water shortage and contamination.

“Providing better civic amenities and solving the everyday challenges of people remain my foremost priority,” Gupta said while addressing residents at the event. He added that the new pipelines would be a permanent solution to persistent problems faced by households.

“Our aim is to address and eliminate the long-standing problems of water shortage and contamination that have affected residents for years,” he said. “With the installation of these new pipelines, every household will now have access to a continuous supply of clean, safe, and high-quality water. This will not only meet their daily needs efficiently but also ensure that citizens can live with dignity and convenience, free from the challenges of irregular or unsafe water supply.” Gupta pledged focus on clean water and civic infrastructure; residents welcomed the project, calling it long-awaited relief

improving daily life.