Vijender Gupta constitutes Department-related Standing Committees for 2025-26

New Delhi: IThe Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has formally constituted various Department-related Standing Committees for the legislative year 2025–26. These committees, comprising nine members each, play a crucial role in legislative oversight and departmental scrutiny.

The Finance and Transport Committee will be chaired by Ashok Goel and will oversee departments like Finance, Planning, Transport, and Tourism. The Administrative Matters Committee, led by Kailash Gahlot, includes members such as Atishi and Imran Hussain, and will handle matters related to administrative reforms, law, and IT. Umang Bajaj will head the Education Committee, which covers school and higher education, technical training, and sports. The Welfare Committee, chaired by Neelam Pahalwan, includes members like Amanatullah Khan and Satish Upadhyay and will look into Social Welfare, Labour, and Food Supplies.

The Health Committee is chaired by Arvinder Singh Lovely and includes senior legislators such as Vishesh Ravi and Om Prakash Sharma. The Development Committee, overseeing urban development and industries, will be led by Raj Kumar Chauhan. Neelam Pahalwan also features on this committee.

Finally, Sandeep Sehrawat will chair the Public Utilities and Civic Amenities Committee, responsible for departments such as PWD, Power, DJB, and Irrigation.

Formed under Rule 244A, these Standing Committees are mandated to examine departmental grants, bills, and reports, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and alignment with public interest. The Speaker retains authority to amend the scope of departments under each committee as needed.