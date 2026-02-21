Vijender Gupta calls for integrity in politics at youth meet in Pune

New Delhi: Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed the inaugural session of the 15th Indian Student Parliament in Pune on Friday, speaking on the theme, “From Stadium to Statesmanship: What Can Politics Learn from Sports?”

According to the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Gupta’s keynote address focused on drawing parallels between sportsmanship and public life. The session, followed by an interactive Q&A with youth participants, aimed to explore how values such as teamwork, discipline, resilience, integrity and respect for rules can strengthen democratic institutions.

Highlighting the importance of ethical conduct in governance, Gupta underscored the need for “merit over manipulation, purpose over personal gain, and unity over division.” He stressed

that both stadiums and legislatures demand leadership rooted in “perseverance, humility, and fairness.”

The Speaker also called upon young citizens to carry forward “honesty, focus, and national pride” into public life, encouraging them to champion integrity and collaborative leadership in service of the nation. The event was also be attended by Lok Sabha MP Anurag Singh Thakur, noted scientist and Padma Vibhushan awardee R. A. Mashelkar, and senior journalist and Padma Shri awardee Rajdeep Sardesai, among other dignitaries from diverse fields.

Organisers said the programme aims to inspire young participants to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and translate it into responsible and ethical

public leadership.