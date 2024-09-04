Vijay Nair, CM Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav walk out of Tihar jail

New Delhi: Former communication incharge of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Vijay Nair and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar on Tuesday walked out of Tihar jail, a day after they were granted bail in different cases by the Supreme Court.



Nair who spent 22 month in Tihar in connection with Delhi excise policy case, came out of the jail around 6 pm. He was lodged in jail number four of the Tihar prison complex, said a jail official. Kumar, who was in judicial custody in connection with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal’s assualt case, came out of the jail earlier at 2 pm. He was received by his family members, jail officials said.

On Monday, the Supreme Court had granted

bail to Kumar, noting that he has been in custody for more than 100 days. Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal’s official residence. He was arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18. An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The AAP leaders had hailed the bail granted to Nair on Monday, terming it a “victory of truth”. Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested in connection with the same excise policy case is still lodged in Tihar jail, after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

The Supreme Court will hear his bail plea on September 5.

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh too were arrested in the excise policy case and came out after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. Both Nair and

Kumar came out of the jail without much fanfare by AAP whose leaders had flocked the Tihar Jail’s gate when Sisodia and earlier Singh were released from there.