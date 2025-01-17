‘Vijay Muhurat’: BJP candidates file their papers

New Delhi: On Thursday, 22 BJP candidates from Delhi filed their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections, coinciding with the auspicious ‘Vijay Muhurat’. The event was marked by celebrations, drum beats, and a large turnout of supporters, signaling growing momentum behind the BJP’s campaign as they prepare to challenge the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Among the candidates who filed their nominations were Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, Pawan Sharma from Uttam Nagar, and Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Other notable candidates included Ashok Goyal from Model Town, Dr. Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar, and Mohan Singh Bisht from Mustafabad. Additionally, candidates like Harish Khurana from Moti Nagar, Anil Sharma from RK Puram, Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, and Sardar Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden also filed their nominations. The event saw support from key BJP leaders, including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Baijayant Jay Panda, Arun Singh, and Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Anurag Thakur, and others.

BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva expressed unwavering confidence in the party’s chances of winning, stating, “The people of Delhi are fed up with the inefficiency and false promises of the Arvind Kejriwal government. A wave of change is clearly visible across the city.” Sachdeva emphasised that the BJP would address key issues like pollution and development, declaring, “On February 8, a double-engine government will free Delhi from pollution,” while urging voters to “bid goodbye to the broom and welcome the lotus.”

Baijayant Jay Panda, addressing the gathering, criticised the Delhi government for its lack of progress over the past decade. “All major infrastructure projects in Delhi, including the Pragati Maidan Tunnel, PM Museum, and Eastern-Western Peripheral highways, have been carried out by the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said. Panda added that the public was growing weary of the AAP government’s alleged corruption and incompetence.

Other candidates who filed nominations today included Deepak Chaudhary from Badli, Gajendra Daral from Mundka, Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar, Urmila Kailash Gangwal from Madipur, Satish Jain from Chandni Chowk, Sandeep Sahrawat from Matiala, Kuldeep Solanki from Palam, Neeraj Basoya from Kasturba Nagar, Kumari Rinku from Seemapuri, Kamal Bagdi from Ballimaran, Rajkumar Anand from Patel Nagar, and Umang Bajaj from Rajendra Nagar.