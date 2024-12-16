Vigilance team raids properties of ex-Noida OSD over corruption allegations

Noida: The vigilance team raided the house and properties of a former OSD of Noida Authority regarding disproportionate assets and involvement in corruption, said officials on Sunday.

According to officials, the raid was conducted at the house of presently suspended OSD Ravindra Singh Yadav situated in Sector-47 of Noida. A search operation was also performed in the school operating under his son’s name in Jaswant Nagar of Etawah.

The vigilance team conducted an investigation at both locations for several hours during the raid. The valuation of Noida’s sector 47 property is approximately Rs 16 crore, constructed with assets disproportionate to income. Additionally, the land housing the school is valued at approximately Rs 15 crore.

The vigilance team suspects Yadav of procuring illicit property by exploiting his position in Noida Authority and engaging in financial malfeasance. During the raid, the team confiscated numerous crucial documents, transaction registers, property-related papers and electronic equipment. The team shall now analyse the seized documents and other evidence.

Additional SP - Vigilance, Indu Siddharth said that during the raid, jewellery worth approximately Rs 70 -75 lakh was discovered at Ravindra Singh Yadav’s residence. “His family members could not furnish documentation for these items. The accused had amassed more property than his income permitted, from which these ornaments were acquired. Furthermore, additional electronic goods valued at Rs 40 lakh were found in the residence. Investigation is underway,” the ASP said.

Ravindra Singh Yadav was suspended several months prior due to allegations of financial irregularities and corruption in Noida Authority.

Several other complaints were registered against him regardinh land allotment and misappropriation of authority properties. However, Yadav had previously refuted these allegations, declaring his innocence. He maintains that he has been implicated through conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Noida Authority maintained distance from the vigilance raid stating that the officer has been suspended and departmental enquiry is underway.