Vigilance special secy recommends CBI probe on drugs used in Delhi govt hosps

New Delhi: The Vigilance Special Secretary sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, requesting that the issue pertaining to the drugs being used in Delhi government hospitals be assigned to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).



A meeting was held in this regard on July 24, 2023 in the Directorate of Vigilance, where the Controller and Deputy Controller of Drugs in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), along with Drug inspectors were present. Following this, the Directorate of Vigilance and the Drugs Control Department initiated a collaborative effort on July 25, 2023 to collect medicine samples at random from Delhi Government Hospitals.

The letter mentions that three teams were deployed to collect samples from Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Lok Nayak

Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. The collected samples were sent to approved labs for testing in accordance with the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940.

The labs involved were Drug Testing Laboratory Delhi (DTL), Regional Drug Testing Laboratory Chandigarh (RDTL), Adbro Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Catts Labs and Research Pvt Ltd and Sophisticated Industrial Materials Analytic Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Out of the five drug samples sent, three were found to be “not of Standard Quality” by the labs. “Any action for supplying such kind of “Not of Standard Quality” drugs should not be confined

to Central Procurement Agency (CPA) and there is a need to investigate the entire supply chain, viz, role of suppliers who procured from the manufacturers and provided supply to the end users,” the Vigilance Secretary wrote in his letter.

He added, “it needs to be investigated whether the same drugs which have been

procured by the CPA are also being distributed to the patients through Mohalla

Clinics or not.”