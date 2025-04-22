Vidhan Sabha to be developed as ‘living heritage site’: Speaker

New Delhi: In a major step towards preserving the historical and cultural significance of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta has unveiled a comprehensive plan to develop the Vidhan Sabha into a “living heritage site.” The Assembly, which once served as the first Parliament of India, will soon see restoration, conservation, and public engagement efforts under a multi-phase heritage project.

At a high-level meeting held on Monday, the Speaker brought together officials and experts from heritage and conservation institutions to chalk out a roadmap for the transformation. The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has been tasked with submitting a feasibility report within three weeks.

“Delhi Vidhan Sabha stands as a symbol of India’s democratic evolution. We want to preserve its legacy while opening it up to the public as a site of national pride,” said Vijender Gupta. He proposed allowing

weekend public visits to the Assembly so people can engage with India’s democratic and architectural heritage.

The heritage plan includes a light and sound show narrating the Assembly’s legacy, the creation of a documentary film, and the construction of a museum showcasing its historical significance. “We aim to create a space that honours traditional architectural values while integrating modern conservation techniques,” Gupta added. A dedicated committee will oversee the project, comprising representatives

from IGNCA, National Archives, MCD, and Delhi Legislative Assembly, along with domain experts.

Among those present were Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi (Member Secretary, IGNCA), Dr. Ramesh C. Gaur (Dean, IGNCA), Dr. B.R. Mani (Director General, National Museum), and officials from the MCD’s heritage cell and engineering divisions.