Videos & info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

New Delhi: Videos and information about jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain are being leaked by people of the party who are close to its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP alleged on Sunday.



BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference that a series of videos showing Jain enjoying "VIP facilites" in the Tihar jail is not a matter of social media memes or newspaper cartoons but a matter of morality. Patra also accused Kejriwal of telling "blatant lies" on the issue.

It has become a matter of common occurrence as sometimes there is a video of massage being given and sometimes a jail superintendent is in Jain's prison cell, the BJP spokesperson said and claimed that and a new video surfaced on Sunday showing several people engaged in cleaning and tidying up the AAP leader's cell.

The purported video was played at the press conference and Patra claimed 10 persons have been assigned to keep Jain's cell neat and clean.

This a "serious affair" and not a matter of social media memes or cartoons in newspapers. It is a matter of morality that needs to be taken very seriously, Patra said referring to the purported videos.

"These videos and information reaching us are not being provided by prison officials. These are being provided by their (AAP) own and people close to Kejriwal," Patra said.

Kejriwal had on Saturday played down the purported CCTV camera footages, saying these are being used by the BJP to attack him and his party.

Delhi voters have to choose between 10 videos of the BJP or 10 guarantees of the AAP in the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the chief minister had said.

BJP spokesperson Patra also claimed that a "big shot" in the AAP was providing information and said the name of the source will be soon revealed by him.

"There are people (in the AAP) who want victory of the truth. Their own people, including a big shot there, have provided the full information. We will soon reveal the name of the source," he said.

Patra quoting some "sources" also claimed that Jain was not removed from the post of minister despite being in jail because he was keeping a secret that could increase Kejriwal's "troubles". Jain is being provided facilites in the jail despite Kejriwal on record claiming credit to end "VIP culture" in Delhi's prisons, Patra said.

"In a democratic set up, it raises a big question mark on the Delhi government that its minister who is behind the bars is getting VIP treatment, dictating the terms and the entire jail staff has bowed down before him," he said.

Accusing Kejriwal of "blatantly lying", Patra said food items such as fruits and vegetables are being provided to Jain in jail without the permission of authorities, and this is a violation of the Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.