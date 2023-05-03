Video shows man being driven on top of SUV after accident in Capital, dies

A disturbing video of a man being driven atop a black SUV for half a kilometre after his scooter was hit by the four-wheeler on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi emerged on social media on Wednesday.

Police said the man was flung into the air after the accident and landed on the SUV. The video, shot by an eyewitness, showed the injured man lying on the roof of the SUV as its driver continued to drive the vehicle for at least 500 metres.

The eyewitness shot the purported video while riding his two-wheeler. He followed the vehicle for some distance and tried to alert the SUV driver about the man on the roof of his car, but the driver did not stop.

Police said the SUV driver later dropped the man on the road and drove off.

A senior police official said the accident took place on Saturday night when the SUV allegedly crashed into the two-wheeler Deepanshu Verma (30) and his cousin Mukul Verma (20) were riding. Due to the impact of the collision, Deepanshu was flung into the air and landed on the car while Mukul fell on the road.

Both the victims were taken to a nearby hospital where Deepanshu was declared brought dead, and Mukul was admitted for treatment, the officer said. The accused driver was arrested on Sunday and the SUV was seized, he added.