Video of BJP councillor threatening African national goes viral

New Delhi: A video of BJP councillor Renu Chaudhary allegedly threatening an African national for not learning Hindi has gone viral on social media. In the purported video, Chaudhary, who represents Ward No 196 of east Delhi’s Patparganj, is heard asking the man, a football coach who teaches children at an MCD park, why he has not learned Hindi yet and giving him an ultimatum that if he does not learn the language within a month, action would be taken against him.

She is also heard telling him that since he earns money in India, he should learn the language.

“Hindi nahi seekhi. Kyun nahi seekhi? Agar ek mahine mein Hindi nahi seekhi, toh park cheen lo inse? (You haven’t learnt Hindi. Why? If you don’t learn Hindi in a month, then take him off the park),” she is heard saying in the video.

Defending her remarks, Chaudhary said eight months ago she had asked the coach to learn basic Hindi, but he had not complied. She alleged that the man conducted commercial activities inside the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park without paying the required revenue and had not addressed cleanliness issues that were pointed out.

MCD staff struggled with a language barrier as he refused to learn Hindi despite teaching students, continuing commercial activities, and neglecting cleanliness over 14 years, councillor Chaudhary said.